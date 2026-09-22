4 Illinois universities, 3 Indiana universities ranked among top 100 in U.S. News & World Report

Four Illinois universities and three Indiana universities rank among the top 100 nationally in the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report, with two prominent private schools ranked in the top 10.

Northwestern University and University of Chicago are tied for No. 9 with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is ranked No. 34, and University of Illinois Chicago is ranked No. 95.

The University of Notre Dame is ranked No. 20, Purdue University's main campus in West Lafayette is ranked No. 55, and Indiana University's main campus in Bloomington is ranked No. 73.

What the U.S. News report says about Northwestern

Despite an annual cost of more than $73,000 in tuition and fees, the report ranks Northwestern as No. 20 in best value schools. Northwestern also is ranked No. 8 in economics programs, No. 12 in undergraduate engineering programs, and No. 25 in writing in the disciplines.

In graduate school rankings, Northwestern is ranked No. 1 among U.S. colleges for part-time MBA programs, No. 2 in best education schools, No. 2 in best audiology schools, No. 4 in for best business schools, No. 6 in physical therapy, No. 7 in chemistry, No. 7 in sociology, No. 8 in economics, No. 8 in psychology, No. 9 in clinical psychology, No. 9 in best law schools, No. 10 in history, and No. 16 in best engineering schools.

What the U.S. News report says about University of Chicago

Even with an annual cost of nearly $78,000, the university is ranked No. 11 in best value. It also is ranked No. 1 in economics programs and best colleges for veterans, No. 28 in computer science, No. 32 in undergraduate research and creative projects, and No. 34 in most innovative schools.

In graduate school rankings, University of Chicago is rated No. 1 in economics, No. 2 in English, No. 2 in history, No. 2 in best law schools, No. 3 in best business schools and best part-time MBA programs, No. 3 in social work, No. 4 in statistics, No. 6 in mathematics, No. 7 in physics, No. 7 in sociology, No. 8 in political science, No. 9 in public affairs programs, No. 11 in chemistry, No. 16 in biological sciences, and No. 21 in computer science.

What the U.S. News report says about Notre Dame

At a cost of nearly $70,000 a year, Notre Dame is ranked No. 17 in best value. It also is ranked No. 15 in business programs, No. 9 in best undergraduate teaching programs, No. 36 in economics, and No. 44 in computer science.

In graduate school rankings, Notre Dame is ranked No. 20 in law schools, No. 21 in English, No. 27 in political science, No. 34 in business, No. 34 in history, No. 36 in mathematics, No. 48 in engineering, No. 52 in physics, and No. 56 in computer science.

What the U.S. News report says about University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

UIUC is the No. 8 top public school in the U.S. With an annual cost of $18,434 for in-state students and $41,110 for out-of-state students, UIUC ranks No. 16 in best value for in-state students, and No. 194 in best value schools. It has the No. 5 computer science programs, No. 9 undergraduate engineering programs, and No. 12 business programs.

In graduate school rankings, UIUC is ranked No. 5 in computer science, No. 6 in accounting, No. 6 in engineering, No. 8 in physics, No. 9 in chemistry, No. 12 in biological sciences, No. 18 in veterinary medicine, No. 21 in English, No. 32 in education, No. 32 in economics, and No. 46 in best law schools.

What the U.S. News report says about Purdue

Purdue is the No. 22 ranked public school in the U.S. With an annual cost of $9,992 for in-state students and $28,794 for out-of-state students, Purdue is No 14 for best value for in-state students, and No. 57 in best value schools. It has the No. 8 best undergraduate engineering programs, No. 14 computer science programs, No. 24 business programs, No. 27 nursing programs, and is ranked No. 8 most innovative.

In graduate school rankings, Purdue is ranked No. 4 in engineering, No. 8 in pharmacy, No. 13 in veterinary medicine, No. 15 in computer science, No. 22 in masters nursing programs, No. 41 in doctor of nursing practice, and No. 40 in accounting.

What the U.S. News report says about Indiana University

Indiana is ranked the No. 32 public school in the U.S. At an annual cost of $12,144 for in-state students and $42,703 for out-of-state students, Indiana is ranked No. 23 in best value for in-state students, and No. 170 for best value schools. It has the No. 6 business programs, No. 50 in economics, and is ranked No. 26 in most innovative schools.

In graduate school rankings, Indiana is No. 1 in public affairs, No. 9 in library and information studies, No. 21 in business, No. 35 in education, No. 39 in public health, and No. 49 in best law schools.

What the U.S. News report says about University of Illinois Chicago

UIC is ranked the No 43 top public school in the country. At an annual cost of $18,970 for in-state students and $35,670 for out-of-state students, UIC is ranked No. 86 in best value for in-state students and No. 192 for best value schools. It has the No. 9 nursing school, No. 72 best undergraduate engineering programs, No. 75 computer science programs, and is ranked No. 61 in best colleges for veterans.

In graduate school rankings, UIC is ranked No. 5 in occupational therapy, No. 11 in doctor of nursing practice programs, No. 11 in pharmacy, No. 22 in masters nursing programs, No. 22 in public health, No. 28 in social work, and No. 36 in public affairs.