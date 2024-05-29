Illinois House approves $53 billion spending plan, heads to Gov. Pritzker's desk for signature

CHICAGO (CBS)—Illinois House lawmakers approved the proposed spending plan, which is said to be the largest in the state's history.

The $53 billion budget was approved with a 65 to 45 vote in the early morning hours after it was passed by the state senate on Monday.

The now-approved budget includes more money for public schools, specifically $350 million in increased funding for schools throughout the state.

More money will also go toward reproductive health centers, with $2 million being committed to increasing security at those centers. Investments are also being made in shelters and other services of $182 million for new migrant arrivals from Texas.

The budget also includes adding 280 frontline DCFS workers to improve the well-being of children in Illinois.

Sportsbook, retailers, and other corporations seeing almost $750 million in tax hikes to raise more money for the state.

Democrats called the budget balanced, while state Republicans criticized an allotment of half a billion dollars to migrants and healthcare for undocumented people.

The budget will raise some taxes, but it will eliminate a 1% tax on groceries and will also add a child tax credit.

Pritzker, in a statement, said he believes it is "A balanced budget that uplifts the working families of Illinois, saves more money in our rainy-day fund, creates jobs, lowers taxes on small businesses, grows our economy, and continues our track record of fiscal responsibility."

The over 3,000-page spending plan now heads to the Pritzker's desk for his signature.