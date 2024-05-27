Illinois state budget clears Senate, moves on to House

Lawmakers voted on several key measures at the State Capitol in Springfield before heading home for the holiday, including the state budget, work permits, and reproductive rights.

Illinois is now closer to approving a $53 billion state budget. The Senate passed it, but the House still has to vote.

The budget includes eliminating a state sales tax on groceries while giving more money to public schools, reproductive health centers, and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Democrats are highlighting how this budget is balanced, while state Republicans are criticizing an allotment of half a billion dollars to migrants and healthcare for undocumented people.

According to state budget documents, about 20% of the budget ($13.4 billion) is allotted for primary and secondary education, and nearly 19% ($10 billion) pays for state pensions.

The budget for DCFS will increase by

The state expects to collect $43 billion in individual, corporate, and sales taxes during the next fiscal year—the remaining $10 billion will come from other sources, including lottery and gambling revenue.

Outside of the budget, another major bill would preserve reproductive rights in Illinois.

Right now, the US Supreme Court is considering a decision that could ban medically necessary emergency abortions at the federal level. If that should happen, the bill would require hospitals to still provide this care in Illinois and fine hospitals that refuse.

The bill now headed to Governor Pritzker's desk for his signature.

The House still has some work ahead, though. The lawmakers plan to return to Springfield and take a budget vote later this week.