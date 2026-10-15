Newly renovated Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie to reopen in November

The newly renovated Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, Illinois, will reopen next month.

After being closed since July of last year, the museum will reopen on November 11. It's located on Woods Drive off Golf Road near the Edens Expressway.

The renovation included a redesigned auditorium and gallery as well as a welcome center with a bigger lobby. The museum now features a new reflection gallery where guests can gather after their experience.

"We're building this museum for a new generation of witnesses, a new generation of upstanders, people who are seeing what is troubling them around the world and ready to take on the mantle of leading change," Bernard Cherkasov, with the Illinois Holocaust Museum, said. "We cannot ask Holocaust survivors to carry their memories and the lessons of the Holocaust forever."

Visitors can still learn from witnesses through the virtual reality theater and the holographic theater.

Last month, CBS News Chicago shared Holocaust survivor Aaron Elster's story through his own hologram at the museum. He is still telling his story eight years after his death.

The museum's temporary location, known as Experience360 , will remain open at State and Kinzie streets through the end of the year.