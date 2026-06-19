Illinois has already broken the record for number of tornadoes in a year — and it's only June

Illinois has seen more tornadoes in 2026 than in any year on record.

Following several more tornadoes confirmed this week across the state, Illinois has recorded 143 tornadoes so far in 2026, beating the previous record of 142 tornadoes set in 2024. With reliable records dating back to 1950, Illinois averages just 54 tornadoes per year. But in recent years, the state has experienced many more:

2023: 121

2024: 142

2025: 126

2026: 143 and counting

Unlike 2024, when a record two-day tornado outbreak accounted for a large share of the year's tornadoes, the activity in 2026 has been spread out across several months.

On Thursday, June 11, a tornado outbreak brought at least 21 confirmed tornadoes to northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, 13 of them in Illinois. Two tornadoes that day — in Streator, Illinois, and Hebron, Indiana — reached rare EF-3 intensity, with winds over 135 miles per hour. Numerous injuries were reported from the storms, but there were no fatalities.

Confirmed tornadoes from June 11:

Long Point to Streator, IL: EF-3

Wenona/Osage Township, IL: EF-1

Graymont to Dwight, IL: EF-1

Lee, IL: EF-U

Harpster to Elliott, IL: EF-0

Pembroke Township (Leesville), IL: EF-U

St. John to Schererville, IN: EF-0

Paxton/Loda, IL: EF-1

Merrillville to Hobart, IN: EF-2

Ludlow, IL: EF-1

Cedar Lake, IN: EF-0

Schneider to Hebron, IN: EF-0

Watseka, IL: EF-0

Hebron to Kouts, IN: EF-3

Wellington/Prairie Green Township, IL: EF-1

Bartlett, IL: EF-1

Boswell to Atkinson, IN: EF-1

Ade to Mount Ayr, IN: EF-0

Naperville to Lisle, IL: EF-0

Hickory Hills to Garfield Ridge: EF-2

Morocco, IN: EF-0

Though most of the Chicago area dodged severe weather from storms this week, the National Weather Service confirmed a brief tornado touchdown Wednesday night in Lake County near Grayslake. The EF-0 tornado had estimated winds of 80 miles per hour and was on the ground for about a quarter-mile. Damage consisted of several downed or split trees and sporadic minor roof damage along a narrow corridor in the Saddlebrook Farms subdivision.

Four more tornadoes were confirmed Wednesday in western and central Illinois. NWS crews are still surveying damage in central Illinois, and more tornadoes may be added to the count in the coming days.

With 143 tornadoes so far this year, Illinois leads the nation in tornado count for the third time in the last four years — a remarkable statistic for a state not typically thought of as being in Tornado Alley.

The recent increase in tornado activity across Illinois and the Midwest fits research showing a shift in tornado-favorable environments away from parts of the traditional Plains Tornado Alley and farther east into the Midwest and South. Climate change is one likely factor, as warming temperatures are expected to make the Plains hotter and drier overall, shifting tornado ingredients eastward toward the Mississippi River.