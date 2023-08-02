All Illinois school districts will have to offer full-day kindergarten by 2027-28

All Illinois school districts to offer full-day kindergarten by 2027-28

CHICAGO (CBS) – Every school district in Illinois will be required to establish a full-day kindergarten program by the 2027-2028 school year after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law on Wednesday.

Under the bill, every district must also establish a half-day program.

According to the National Education Association, children in full-day classes show greater achievements in reading and mathematics than those in half-day classes. Full-day kindergarten also offers several social and emotional benefits to students.

Districts that do not offer a full-day program can apply for a waiver to extend the implementation date up to two years past the 2027-2028 school year if they meet certain criteria.

"Full day kindergarten is an essential step towards getting young Illinoisans off to the best possible start in their education, which has long-lasting positive effects on reading, math, and social skills," said Pritzker in a statement. "From Smart Start to school funding to early childhood, we're investing heavily in our state's youngest residents because we know that every investment we make now is paid back multiple times over by engaged and educated citizens."