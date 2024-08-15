New "one-stop-shop" DMV+ facility opens in Melrose Park, offering Illinois drivers expanded services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois opened a first-of-its-kind "DMV+" facility on Thursday in west suburban Melrose Park, aimed at cutting down on wait times and offering more services to customers.

In addition to the standard driver and vehicle services typically available at DMVs, the renovated facility offers business services that previously had been available only in downtown Chicago or Springfield.

The new design also allows motorists to access driver and vehicle services at a "one-stop-shop" DMV customer service counter, reducing the amount of time they have to spend in line, and freeing up space for additional service stations and appointments.

"We've all heard the horror stories of customers who wasted their time at a DMV because they thought they were standing in the line they needed to be in, only to find out the service they needed wasn't offered at that counter," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

At a single service station, drivers can obtain the following services:

Renew a driver's license or state ID.

Apply for a REAL ID.

Register or renew a vehicle registration/obtain vehicle stickers.

Convert a Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL) to a Standard DL.

Order a new license plate.

Register to vote.

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

The Melrose Park facility is the fifth in Illinois to get such a "one-stop-shop" DMV upgrade.

In addition to the driver and vehicle services available at the Melrose Park facility, services offered at the new DMV+ location include:

Business Services: In-person expedited services; obtaining certified copies of business records; filing documents, including articles of incorporation and amendments for corporations and various types of LLCs; filing reinstatements to return their business to good standing; and filing trademarks with ILSOS. These services currently require customers to visit the Business Services office in Chicago or Springfield or to conduct their transaction through the mail, which delays processing time.



Index Services: Walk-in service for customers obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents. Due to the sensitive nature of the documents being certified, customers must provide physical original copies, and services are not offered digitally. Customers are currently required to visit the Index Department in Chicago or Springfield or mail their documents to the office. The DMV+ offers on-site processing and certification.



Personnel Services: Employment testing is required for most entry-level and all DMV employees. Currently, prospective employees must travel to Chicago or Springfield for in-person testing. The office will also offer a hub of public-use computers for those with limited access or who need assistance to submit job applications.