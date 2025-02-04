Illinois health officials report uptick in flu cases, hospital visits

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a one-week dip, Illinois health officials are reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses which is being driven by flu cases.

According to the Illinois Department of Health, the "flu is circulating more widely" as COVID-19 and RSV cases decline in the state.

Health officials said there were three times as many hospital admissions for flu as there were for other respiratory illnesses during the week ending on January 25. IDPH data shows 7.8% of emergency department visits for the flu, 1.6% of visits for COVID-19, and 0.7% of visits for RSV.

The state reported high respiratory illness activity in late December before cases dropped to "moderate" in January. After a week, respiratory activity moved to "high" again due to increasing flu cases.

IDPH said "respiratory illness" in their data includes flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases. However, the flu is driving the latest cases reported.

"Flu continues to circulate widely across Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "I recommend that all those over 65, very young children, individuals with chronic disease, and those who are immunocompromised, use all the tools at their disposal to prevent exposure. If you do develop flu-like symptoms, contact your healthcare provider and seek treatment right away. Antiviral medication is most effective if initiated less than 48 hours after your symptoms begin."

Health officials are reminding Illinois residents it is not too late to get vaccinated. You can find vaccine information here.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, or cough, should consider early testing and treatment. IDPH recommends avoiding the spread of germs by self-isolating or wearing a mask.