Illinois Democrats urge voters to send in mail ballots immediately

Top Illinois Democrats are urging people who vote by mail to return their ballots now.

During a news conference on Monday, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and others stressed the importance of mailing your ballot as soon as possible.

"If you are voting by mail, do not wait. Send your ballot back now, today; tomorrow, if you must," Giannoulias said.

The urgent plea stems from recent changes to postal service rules. In January, the U.S. Postal Service said that some mail might no longer receive a same-day postmark, the result of cost cuts to its transportation operations that may delay the arrival of posted letters at its processing facilities.

The change could mean some mail ballots won't be postmarked the same day they are dropped off at a post office, meaning ballots dropped off on Election Day might not be counted if they aren't postmarked right away.

Ballots for the 2026 primary elections in Illinois must be postmarked by March 17 in order to be counted.

Voters can ask for a manual postmark when they drop off their ballots at the post office. Chicago and Cook County officials have also said people can instead deliver their ballots to dedicated drop-off boxes at early voting sites.

Chicago election drop box locations.

Suburban Cook County election drop box locations.

DuPage County election drop box locations.

Kane County election drop box locations.

Lake County election drop box locations.

McHenry County election drop box locations.

Will County election drop box locations.