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Illinois campus bars charging over $100 cover for Final Four watch parties

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Illini fans watching the Final Four game in Champaign on Saturday should prepare to pay over $100 at some campus bars. 

Campus bars have announced high cover charges for fans planning to attend watch parties ahead of the game against UConn. 

The iconic bar Kams, at 102 E Green St., is charging $100 admission to their Final Four watch party. The bar is also offering a $300-five-person group ticket. 

Red Lion, at 211 E Green St., will be offering tickets for $75 or a two-person ticket for $125. 

According to the Daily Illini, watch parties will also be hosted by Murphy's Pub, Legends Bar and Grill and the Illini Union. The local newspaper is warning watch party goers to expect long lines ahead of the game. 

Illinois is playing in the Final Four for the first time since 2005. The UConn Huskies are making their third Final Four appearance in four years, and won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.  

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