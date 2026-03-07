Illinois Attorney General Office suing Lockport McDonald's for violating child labor laws

The Illinois Attorney General is suing a suburban McDonald's restaurant, accusing the operator of overworking teens, some for 17 hours straight.

The lawsuit alleges the Lockport location owned by Nicholas J. Kory and Lockor LLC violated 568 Illinois Child Labor Laws in 2023.

The restaurant allegedly worked children aged 14 and 15 years old for longer than 8 hours without rest and meal breaks. One minor worked until 1:30 a.m.

The Illinois Department of Labor is seeking over $2.1 million for victims, which the company has not paid.

CBS News Chicago reached out to McDonald's for comment, but has yet to hear back.