Illinois approves plan to lower proficiency scores for standardized tests

It will soon be easier for Illinois students to pass state tests.

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Board of Education approved a plan to lower proficiency scores for standardized tests.

The change means a significantly higher number of students will be considered "proficient" in subjects like reading and math.

Currently, a third grader must score 750 out of 850 on the math assessment to be deemed proficient, while the new standard will drop the score to meet that standard to 72, Chalkbeat Chicago reported.

Chalkbeat reported the new cut scores would place 53% of students in the proficient category for English language arts, and 38% for math — up from 41% and 28%, respectively.

State education officials said Illinois students perform above the national average. But the old standards led some students to think they were not ready for college when they were.