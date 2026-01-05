Illinois reports 1st child death from flu in 2025/2026 season as cases keep climbing

The first pediatric flu death for this year's flu season has been reported, Illinois health officials said, as flu cases across the state continue to rise.

Health officials in suburban Cook County said cases have now reached "very high" levels. They said the county has now surpassed the peak numbers of emergency room visits associated with the flu last year, and cases are still rising. ICU admissions for flu have nearly doubled, health officials said.

RSV activity has also increased from low to moderate, and while COVID-19 cases are still low, they're increasing and hospital admission for flu and COVID have increased dramatically, Cook County officials said.

The Illinois Department of Health said statewide flu activity is also in the "very high" category as of the beginning of 2026, and COVID levels statewide are in the "moderate" category.

So far in the 2025/2026 flu season there have been nine pediatric deaths from influenza. Last year, Illinois reported 12 pediatric deaths from flu, six from RSV and three from COVID, health officials said.

Health officials are strongly urging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 to help protect them from these viruses. IDPH said just under 22% of Illinoisans have gotten their flu shot this season, and only 6.8% have gotten vaccinated against COVID.

Flu season typically peaks from December through February. Local doctors have also warned about a new flu strain called subclade K this season, which spreads quickly. While it may not be entirely covered by this year's flu shot, doctors say if you've been vaccinated the chances of your illness not becoming severe are much higher.

