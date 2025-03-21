Illini expect to have home crowd advantage against Xavier in first round of NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee

Illini hoping to have home crowd edge in Milwaukee against Xavier in NCAA Tournament

The Fighting Illini's chances of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament should be helped at least a little by getting to start pretty close to home, playing in Milwaukee in the first round against Xavier.

With Chicago just 90 miles away the Illini are expecting a decided home crowd advantage from a lot of their fans who made the short road trip to cheer them on in the Big Dance.

The band and cheerleaders were making Illini players feel right at home during Thursday's practice.

Illini Nation rolls deep, even during the team's inconsistent 2024-25 season, which they finished with a 21-12 overall record.

With a fresh start in the NCAA Tournament, the team is hoping to reward their fans' loyalty with a deep run.

Freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr., who played high school ball at St. Rita and Thornton High School, is fired up to have his family and friends here to support him.

"I know we're going to have a lot of fans. We've got some of the best fans out there. I know they're going to travel for the game. I think that gives us a great advantage, gives us a home field. So I'm excited. I'm excited to show out for them," Johnson said.

Guard Tre White is one of the few experienced players on the Illini team. The junior transfer from Louisville has been playing like a veteran lately. In the last six games, White's averaging 16.5 points and 6 rebounds per game, while shooting a smoking hot 57% from three-point range. The Illini won five of those six games heading into the tournament.

"The fans coming here are definitely going to give us some extra fire. Seeing and hearing the crowd, and stuff like that is going to make us play harder. It makes it harder for the other team to kind of stay together and locked in. So it's definitely and advantage for us; a blessing," White said.

Xavier essentially played a home game in Wednesday's First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, when they rallied to beat Texas. However, it was a quick turnaround to get to Milwaukee for Friday night's tipoff against the Illini, so it remains to be seen if the Musketeers' adrenaline carries them to a win over Illinois, or if fatigue will be a factor.

In 12 of the last 13 years, at least one of the First Four winners has advanced to the second round of the tournament. The Illini hope the Musketeers don't continue that trend.