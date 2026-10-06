IKEA relocating Bolingbrook store to Naperville, company says

IKEA announced on Tuesday that it'll be relocating its Bolingbrook location to Naperville next year.

According to the company, the new smaller store will be located near the Block 59 Shopping Center in Naperville. They say they're positioning their stores closer to growing population centers and shopping districts.

"This relocation reflects how our customers are increasingly living, working and shopping across the broader Bolingbrook-Naperville corridor. By moving the shopping experience to a small format store in Naperville, we are positioning IKEA closer to growing population centers and a popular shopping district while maintaining strong accessibility for existing Bolingbrook customers."

The Swedish company says the new store will be just eight miles from the Bolingbrook location and about 30 minutes from another store in Schaumburg.

The Naperville store is said to offer customers a "streamlined shopping experience" that includes a Swedish food market and deli.

The Bolingbrook store will remain open until late 2027, the same time the Naperville store is slated to open.