IDOT announces 4 day lane closures on I-80 in Joliet starting Monday

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the westbound lanes of I-80 in Joliet will be closed beginning Monday.

IDOT says that a pipeline utility test will be performed on I-80 between Houbolt Road/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue. Daytime lane closures over four consecutive days are needed to complete the work.

The closures will begin Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will last through Thursday.

Eastbound lanes will not be impacted but motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time for trips. They are also advised to pay close attention to flaggers, workers, and equipment in the work zones as well as signs including posted speed limits.

More information on this and other projects can be found on IDOT's website.