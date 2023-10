IDOT employee robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for two men who robbed an IDOT employee at gunpoint in Bucktown.

Just after midnight, police said the men approached the victim and demanded his belongings, near Armitage Avenue near Wood Street.

They ran away and got in a black Chrysler 300.

The victim was not hurt.