IDOT employees help 2 people escape fiery crash on Illinois expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois Department of Transportation workers helped two people escape a fiery crash on I-90 early Friday morning.

A Toyota Camry struck the left concrete median, spun out, and stopped in the second lane before it caught on fire, according to Illinois State Police.

IDOT officials arrived on the scene first around 2 a.m. near Addison Street, and were able to help two people get out of the burning vehicle, ISP said.

The two people were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.