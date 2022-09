Major reconstruction of 3-mile stretch in Harvey, IDOT announces

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state announced a big time investment on the roads in south suburban Harvey.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation detailed plans to totally revamp the busy corridor along Wood Street and Ashland Avenue.

The $94 million project will reconstruct a stretch of more than 3 miles.