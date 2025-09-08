Immigrant rights groups prepare to protect Chicago neighbors amid ICE crackdown

As the Department of Homeland Security on Monday officially announced a ramped-up immigration enforcement effort in Chicago, local community groups said the ICE operation is more about stoking fear than making the city safer.

Activists in Chicago said the promises and warnings from the Trump administration of an immigration crackdown in Chicago are coming true on the Southwest Side and all across the city. They also said they want to remind immigrants in Chicago about their rights, and urged anyone who sees federal agents to take out their phones and start recording.

Neighbors said they are angry and on edge, with some relatives afraid to step outside their homes, for fear of being detained by ICE.

"These abductions were seemingly random, with agents profiling and approaching them on the street," said Rey Wences, senior director of deportation defense at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. "Chicago is fighting back. We will keep each other safe."

Local organizers said federal agents were spotted Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood in the shadow of Midway International Airport.

West Lawn resident Eddie Guillen was canvassing the area after the sightings and an alleged ICE arrest, handing out "know your rights" materials to neighbors, many of whom he said were too afraid to open their doors.

"Just disgusted. You know, it's one of those things where we have to do better and look after the community," he said.

Responding to the new operation, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city has not received any official notice from the Trump administration about its immigration crackdown.

"We are concerned about potential militarized immigration enforcement without due process because of ICE's track record of detaining and deporting American citizens and violating the human rights of hundreds of detainees," Johnson said in a statement.

President Trump mentioned the mayor and Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday, saying he's still waiting on a call from the governor, asking Mr. Trump to send in troops to help fight crime, a call Pritzker has said he would not make.

"They're not stupid people. Must be an ideology that's just buried in their head and you can't do a damn thing about it," Trump said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more details about Operation Midway Blitz. An ICE spokesperson provided a list of immigrants they are looking to detain, but did not respond to a request for information on the timing and the scope of their operation.