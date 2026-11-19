There are injuries in a multi-vehicle crash involving a charter bus on I-55 in Burr Ridge, Illinois, Thursday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at about 1:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Clarendon Hills Road. It involved two vehicles and a coach charter bus.

What caused the crash was not immediately clear. CBS Skywatch was over the scene where a white charter bus could be seen with front-end damage, and roadside crews were getting ready to tow it.

State police said multiple injuries were reported, but all injuries were listed as minor.

No fatalities were reported.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to local law enforcement for more information and are waiting to hear back.