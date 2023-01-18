1 person killed in crash involving semi truck on I-88 in Kane County
CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a crash involving a semi truck on I-88 Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said just after 4 a.m., troopers responded to the crash at milepost 118 in Kane County.
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. They died at the hospital.
Two lanes remain closed as police investigate.
