Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person killed in crash involving semi truck on I-88 in Kane County

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was killed in a crash involving a semi truck on I-88 Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said just after 4 a.m., troopers responded to the crash at milepost 118 in Kane County. 

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. They died at the hospital. 

Two lanes remain closed as police investigate. 

First published on January 18, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.