I-55 shut down after crash involving two semi-trucks in Darien, Illinois

Lanes are closed on I-55 after a crash involving two semi-trucks in DuPage County on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said the two semi-trucks crashed at Cass Avenue near Route 83 around 6:20 a.m. One of the trucks was carrying steel coils, which police said are now on the roadway.

Two lanes are closed, and traffic is using the left shoulder.

Police said the ramp from Cass Avenue to I-55 is also shut down.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.