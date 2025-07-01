Watch CBS News
Deadly crash involving motorcycle and semi truck shuts down lanes on I-294 in Western Springs, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A fatal crash shut down southbound lanes on I-294 on Tuesday in west suburban Western Springs. 

Video from the scene shows a motorcycle and a semi truck at the crash site near Ogden Avenue.   

According to Illinois State Police, two southbound lanes are shut down, and traffic is down to the two right lanes. 

State police confirmed this was a fatal crash. It is not clear if any other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. No further details were released. 

 Illinois State Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

