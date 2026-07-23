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2 found shot and killed inside car on University of Chicago campus in Hyde Park

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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A man and a woman were found shot and killed inside a car on Thursday evening on the University of Chicago campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were found inside a car in the 5900 block of South Ellis Avenue around 5:35 p.m., both with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later pronounced dead. 

The location where the shooting is on the south end of the University of Chicago campus along Midway Plaisance Park, but it was not immediately clear if the victims had any connection to the university.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

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