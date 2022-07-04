Watch CBS News
Hyde Park 4th of July event takes place after hiatus

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Hyde Park 4th of July celebrations return to Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the return of a South Side celebration for the first time in three years.

It's the 4th on 53rd Parade all morning. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Hyde Park where float hit the streets late Monday morning.  

The event dates back to 1992. That was the year Hyde Park saw its very first 4th on 53rd. The grand marshal of the parade is Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Joining Preckwinkle is Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Dave White with the 4th on 53rd planning committee said it is more than just a parade.

"We are so happy to have our community out. We like to say community is the big part of unity, and I think that's a great theme for a Fourth of July festival," White said.

The parade will go around Hyde Park for about another mile then end up at Nichols Park. That's where people will enjoy a petting zoo, bouncy houses and live music.

