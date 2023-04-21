Watch CBS News
Huntington Bank branch robbed at East Lakeview Jewel-Osco

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Huntington Bank branch at an East Lakeview Jewel-Osco was robbed Thursday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., the FBI was called for the robbery of the bank in the grocery store at 3531 N. Broadway.

The FBI said the suspect was a white male in his 50s, standing 6 feet tall with a medium build – wearing a blue jacket, a black hat, and a black mask.

He did not display a weapon, the FBI said.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:37 PM

