Watch CBS News
Local News

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Lake County, Indiana

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- `A waterfowl hunter found skeletal human remains while hunting Saturday morning in Lake County, Indiana. 

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the hunter was searching for a downed duck around 7 a.m. near Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area. 

The hunter immediately called 911. Indiana Conserveation Officers and officers from the Griffith Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. 

The remains have been confirmed to be human. 

Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the remains. 

The identity of the person has not be determined, and the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.