Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in protest after leak of Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion draft

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in protest after leak of Roe v. Wade Supreme Court opinion d

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Chicago after a leaked draft Supreme Court decision indicated justices will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.

Hundreds of people gathered in Federal Plaza Saturday afternoon, hoisting signs saying "abortion is a human right" and "women won't go back, we will fight back."

"We need to stay a safe state for all those people in other states who can't get abortions," said Gina Rozman-Wendle with Chicago NOW.

"This can't happen," said Sholo Beverly. "We're standing up. It's all I can say."

"I started getting involved in this fight as a teenager," said Debby Pope with the Chicago Teachers Union. "I had an illegal abortion in the doctor's basement office in Pittsburgh when I was 17, and the fight is both personal and political to me."

A smaller group lifted signs about Jesus and prayer and urged people to stand up for unborn children.

"Each and every single person here, their mother's made a choice to have them," said one speaker.

"It is not right to take a person's life," said Xavion Meyer. "That is an involuntary sacrifice."

The clashing of opinions was on display as the abortions rights crowd began its march from the plaza. They then spread their message through The Loop.

But first, Gov. JB Pritzker spoke to the crowd about how he says the end of Roe v. Wade could affect Illinois.

"Like you, I'm proud that Illinois is an island for reproductive freedom in the Midwest, but our shores are open to any person left marooned by these extremist politicians," he said.

Several activists at the protest Saturday said they are expecting and preparing for an influx of people from other states seeking abortions in Illinois.

Of course, the Supreme Court has not yet voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.