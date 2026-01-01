Family of Humboldt Park sub shop owner making last-ditch plea to stop his deportation

The family of a Humboldt Park business owner is making an urgent plea to stop his deportation.

Asif Amin Cheema, the owner of Best Sub #2 in Humboldt Park, is scheduled to be on a flight to Pakistan on Thursday evening. His daughter said he's a hard worker and their rock.

"To us, he's not just a case number or a file, he is our home. His detention has ripped him away from the people who depend on him the most. Our family has been forced into fear and uncertainty, watching someone we love suffer," Hamna Amin said.

Cheema was detained during a traffic stop in the early days of "Operation Midway Blitz," the Trump administration's immigration enforcement effort in the Chicago area.

His family said he's owned his sub shop in Humbold Park for 30 years, has kept a valid work permit, and was going through all the legal steps toward his green card, but because of a bureaucratic glitch, the family didn't know of an old order of final removal.

Cheema has had heart problems and they are worried about his health. The family is trying make a last-minute appeal to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but has had little luck because of the holiday.