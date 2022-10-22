Church closed years ago, but Humboldt Park pastor still holds court for neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An associate pastor hasn't abandoned his post - even after his church closed its doors years ago in Humboldt Park.

And as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a visit with the Rev. Edwin Barber is the brightest part of many people's day.

If anyone has carved out a corner in life, it's Barber. His corner just happens to be at Spaulding and Pierce avenues.

"People are hurting, and sometimes people just need an encouraging word," said Barber, associate pastor of Salvation and Deliverance Ministries International.

A tired office chair outside a shuttered church is the preferred pulpit for the associate pastor. We first sat in his pews – two office chairs covered in military-fatigue pattern jackets – last week.

"A lot of people go to church, but they don't get a chance to spend time with the pastor or talk to him," Barber said.

But in Humboldt Park, everyone gets the pastor's ear. De Mar returned Friday night, and church was busy. For the past 18 years, Pastor Barber has helped navigate just about all of life's woes – from car problems to crime and substance abuse.

"Dealing with the drugs – dealt with that; dealing with the gangs," Barber said, "women who have been assaulted - and yet see their lives turned around."

"He's probably one of the better things to happen in the neighborhood," Humboldt Park resident Geryl Burke said of Pastor Barber. "He's just happy all the time, and he gives really good advice about stuff."

That is why Burke always takes time to talk to the pastor on the corner

"I told him like when my bank account card got hacked and stuff like that, he was like, 'Let me know what happens,'" Burke said. "He just wants the best for everyone."

"Seeing people from walk; every facet of life - and see them regain their purpose – there's nothing like in the world," said Pastor Barber. "That's the icing on the cake. That's the cherry on the top."