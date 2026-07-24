Woman gets 9 years for smuggling Mexican immigrants to Highland Park, turning them into "a cadre of indentured servants"

A drug cartel member has been sentenced to 9 years in prison after she pleaded guilty earlier this year to smuggling immigrants in from Mexico and forcing them to work to pay off their "debts" while holding them captive.

Gladys Ibanez-Olea, 37, a member of the Juarez Cartel, pleaded guilty in February to federal charges of illegally bringing unauthorized aliens into the United States and of forcing individuals to work by means of serious harm or abuse and threats of serious harm or abuse.

She originally was charged in state court in Lake County in 2024, but the case was later transferred to federal court in Chicago.

Authorities have said she entrapped four migrants from Mexico into forced labor to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the United States. The four, who had been in the U.S. since the summer of 2023, were rescued by police in February 2024, after police in Highland Park learned of potential human trafficking at Ibanez-Olea's home.

On Feb. 7, 2024, several law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant at the home and rescued a 19-year-old woman and her two-year-old son, as well as a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother. All four were relocated to safety.

Investigators said Olea arranged for the four to be illegally escorted into the United States around July 2023. Neither of the adult victims knew each other at the time, nor did the juvenile victims.

Olea promised housing, safety, and jobs, but after arriving, investigators said Olea took possession of their identification, money, and other items. Olea forced the two adults and the 15-year-old into jobs to pay off their "debt" for safe entry into the United States.

Federal prosecutors said she threatened to kill the victims' families and sell them into slavery.

Prosecutors had argued Ibanez-Olea used her role as a recruiter for the Juarez Cartel "to create a cadre of indentured servants whose entire salaries belonged to defendant."

"She took advantage of extremely vulnerable victims—women and children who were desperate to come to America and found themselves trapped in a cycle of debt, threats, and mistreatment," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Zenner wrote in prosecutors' sentencing recommendation.

The three were forced to give the money they earned to Olea. The "debt" they owed Olea continually grew, and it appeared unlikely they could pay off the "debt," investigators said.

Police found padlocks around the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator of Ibanez-Olea's home to control when the victims ate. Ibanez-Olea forced the 15-year-old victim to work rather than attend school, creating a fraudulent identification to make it appear he was 19 years old.

Ibanez-Olea allegedly gave the 2-year-old cold baths to prevent the child from falling asleep during the day to make the baby sleep longer during the night. The victims were told their remaining family in Mexico would be killed if they did not continue to comply.

While Ibanez-Olea's husband denied the allegations after her arrest, she pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman sentenced Ibanez-Olea to 9 years in prison, only 6 months shorter than the term prosecutors had sought.