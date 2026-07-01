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Human arm found in Lake Mattoon identified as Plainfield man, Illinois State Police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Human remains found in Lake Mattoon last month have been identified.

Illinois State Police said on the evening of Sunday, June 28, boaters spotted a human arm in the lake. 

The arm had a tattoo of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers helmet and another with an unknown letter or number.

Tattoos on arm found in Lake Matton
Illinois State Police

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Dalewayne Turner, of Plainfield, Illinois.  

ISP said there is no danger to the public and is no longer requesting additional tips, but thanks the public for their assistance.  

They said more information will be released at a later time.  

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