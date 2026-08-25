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Death investigation underway after human remains found in Harvey, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in Harvey, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Harvey police said they launched the investigation around 9:16 a.m. after the remains were found near the 16300 block of Halsted.

Police said there does not appear to be any indication of foul play and that the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was notified. 

As of Tuesday night, the remains were not identified.

Harvey police said there is no danger to the public. Illinois State Police are also investigating the findings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvey Police Department at 708-331-3030 Ext. 226.

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