Howard Brown Health's Rogers Park facility to undergo renovations

Howard Brown Health's Rogers Park location will undergo renovation this spring, the health system announced on Wednesday.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2027 for around 22,000 square feet of the center at 6500 North Clark Street.

The expansion project will increase lab capacity, reduce wait times, and provide more counseling space, among other improvements to the facility. There will also be construction on the roof and HVAC system as well.

The project will be funded through a $3 million capital construction grant from the state, as part of Governor JB Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois investment in 21 community health centers across the state.

Howard Brown said it anticipates the site will serve more than 10,000 patients each year.