How and when to watch White Sox vs. Guardians in 2026 American League Division Series

After sweeping the Astros in the wild card round of the playoffs, the White Sox are preparing to face the division-rival Guardians in the American League Division Series starting this weekend.

The series will kick off on Saturday in Cleveland. Major League Baseball has announced the full schedule below. The ALDS will air entirely on cable channels TBS and truTV, and will stream on HBO Max.

Game 1 – Saturday at 12 p.m. CDT at Progressive Field in Cleveland

Game 2 – Monday at 4 p.m. CDT at Progressive Field in Cleveland

Game 3 – Wednesday at 3 p.m. CDT at Rate Field in Chicago

Game 4 – Thursday at 4 p.m. CDT at Rate Field in Chicago, if necessary *this will move to 7 p.m. CDT if the Yankees/Rays series is over.

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. CDT at Progressive FIeld in Cleveland, if necessary *this will move to 7 p.m. CDT if the Yankees/Rays series is over.

Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable was already looking ahead just minutes after his team won its first playoff series in 21 years.

"I can tell you right now that the group isn't satisfied with this," he said.

The White Sox were expected to be the worst team in their division again this season but instead made a 24-game jump to go 84-78 and capture a wild-card playoff spot.

Entering this season, it had been an awful stretch for the White Sox, who set the record for most losses since 1899 when they dropped 121 games in 2024.

"So for this year, the expectations were very, very low. The bar was not set too high," said White Sox fan Dom Bertucci, "and just to kind of come into the year with really low stakes, and to kind of shock everybody in MLB, in the baseball world and for us South Side fans, it has been truly, truly a fantastic season — one that I will remember forever."