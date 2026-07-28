Here's how to avoid Lollapalooza ticket scams, according to the Better Business Bureau

With Lollapalooza set to take over Grant Park from Thursday through Sunday, the Better Business Bureau is warning Chicago concertgoers about ticket scams targeting the sold-out festival.

BBB officials said scammers use deceptive emails and texts to pose as legitimate ticket resellers. Sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist were called "hotbeds" for scams.

For fans still trying to get in, the BBB recommends using the festival's official "Wait List" or the "Buy Verified Resale" option rather than turning to third-party marketplaces.

The agency outlined several tactics scammers use:

Fraudsters copy real tickets and sell them to multiple buyers, all of whom are turned away at the gate.

Counterfeit tickets with forged barcodes can look professional but will be denied at entry.

Fake websites offer low-price tickets to collect credit card information — no tickets arrive and the stolen information is used to make fraudulent purchases.

Some brokers advertise competitive prices but add excessive fees on the final checkout page.

The BBB also warned that scammers use high-pressure tactics and artificially low prices to push fast sales, knowing buyers are eager to attend.

How fans pay matters, too. The BBB said purchasing tickets with debit cards, wire transfers or cash offers little recourse if the tickets turn out to be fraudulent. Credit card purchases provide better options for tracing and disputing charges.

Scams can be reported through the BBB ScamTracker at BBB.org.

Lollapalooza runs Thursday through Sunday in Grant Park, with headliners including Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, Lorde and Tate McRae.