How and when to watch White Sox vs. Guardians in 2026 American League Division Series

After sweeping the Astros in the wild card round of the playoffs, the White Sox are preparing to face the division-rival Guardians in the American League Division Series starting this weekend.

The series will kick off on Saturday in Cleveland. Major League Baseball has announced the full schedule below. The ALDS will air entirely on cable channels TBS and truTV, and will stream on HBO Max.

Game 1 – Saturday at 12 p.m. CDT at Progressive Field in Cleveland

Game 2 – Monday at 4 p.m. CDT at Progressive Field in Cleveland

Game 3 – Wednesday at 3 p.m. CDT at Rate Field in Chicago

Game 4 – Thursday at 4 p.m. CDT at Rate Field in Chicago, if necessary *this will move to 7 p.m. CDT if the Yankees/Rays series is over.

Game 5 – Saturday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m. CDT at Progressive FIeld in Cleveland, if necessary *this will move to 7 p.m. CDT if the Yankees/Rays series is over.