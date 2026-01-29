Woman dead, another seriously injured after two house fires on Chicago's South Side

A woman died, and another was injured after two house fires that broke out on Chicago's South Side overnight.

Chicago police said the first fire broke out in the 7000 block of South Bell around 10:15 p.m.

Fire crews found the 75-year-old woman inside the home with severe burns. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

Video shows the home gutted as fire investigators sift through the damage once the flames were put out.

Just after 1 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to a second house fire at 63rd and Oakley in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Video shows flames shooting from the back of the homes with thick smoke pouring into the air as firefighters worked to put it out.

Officials said the fire spread to three homes. Crews used a ladder truck to spray water from above.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was also brought here to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in serious condition.

The fire displaced four adults.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.