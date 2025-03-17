Crews respond to house fire in Winnetka, Illinois, no injuries reported

No injuries reported after house fire in Winnetka

Firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Winnetka.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene in the 600 block of Walden Road around 4 a.m.

Fire officials said smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, and crews got water on the initial fire inside the home.

It's unclear where the fire started, but it spread to the attic and void spaces, making it difficult to access.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 6 a.m.

The homeowner said everyone was able to leave the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.