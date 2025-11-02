Watch CBS News
Hot Chocolate Run zips through downtown Chicago, Near South Side

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Jacob Sarracino

In what is known as America's Sweetest Race, runners took to Chicago's streets Sunday for the Skechers Hot Chocolate Run.

The runners competed in 5K, 10K, and 15K races. They ran from the Loop down the lakefront to 35th Street, and then back to Grant Park.

The course started near the Art Institute of Chicago and ended near Buckingham Fountain. It took participants past landmarks such as Maggie Daley Park, the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, City Hall, the Chicago Board of Trade, McCormick Place, Soldier Field, and the Field Museum of Natural History.

The race ended with a big chocolate-themed party in Grant Park, with hot chocolate, fondue, and dippables.

