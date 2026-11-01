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Hot Chocolate Run draws crowd, shuts down streets in downtown Chicago

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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Some roads were shut down in downtown Chicago Sunday morning for the Skechers Hot Chocolate Run.

The run, presented by Ghirardelli, stepped off from Jackson Boulevard and Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

A 5K, 10K, or 15K challenge was an option, and the longest course made headed north to Randolph Drive and then Wacker Drive, west on Wacker Drive and south on Dearborn Street, back east on Van Buren Street, and then south on Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to 35th Street. Runners then returned north to Grant Park on the Lakefront Trail.

Hunter Davila, 29, of Palatine finished first among the men and overall among 15K runners, with a chip time of 48:25. Among the women, Jess Macy, 35, of Chicago was first with a chip time of 57:34.

Upon crossing the finish line, Ghirardelli hot cocoa awaited runners along with jackets and finishers' medals.

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