Watch CBS News
Local News

Hooters raises more than $48,000 for Chicago school

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Hooters raises more than $48,000 for Chicago school
Hooters raises more than $48,000 for Chicago school 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big check brought big smiles to faces of Chicago students.

Hooters restaurant presented a check for more than $48,000 to Holy Family School in Homan Park.

Hooters raised the cash through chicken wings sales at its Chicago area restaurants in February. It was part of a program called "Wings for Kids" that has raised nearly $1 million for the school since 1992.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.