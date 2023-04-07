Hooters raises more than $48,000 for Chicago school
CHICAGO (CBS) – A big check brought big smiles to faces of Chicago students.
Hooters restaurant presented a check for more than $48,000 to Holy Family School in Homan Park.
Hooters raised the cash through chicken wings sales at its Chicago area restaurants in February. It was part of a program called "Wings for Kids" that has raised nearly $1 million for the school since 1992.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.