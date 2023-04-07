Hooters raises more than $48,000 for Chicago school

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big check brought big smiles to faces of Chicago students.

Hooters restaurant presented a check for more than $48,000 to Holy Family School in Homan Park.

Hooters raised the cash through chicken wings sales at its Chicago area restaurants in February. It was part of a program called "Wings for Kids" that has raised nearly $1 million for the school since 1992.