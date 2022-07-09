Hoops for Peace stages inaugural basketball tournament to bring kids together in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local organization is using basketball to bring the community together.

Hoops for Peace staged an all-day basketball tournament at the Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center, at 945 W. 69th St. in Englewood.

Organizers said the tournament is giving kids a safe space to play, get some exercise, and foster a sense of community.

"The goal in this is to keep the kids of the streets of Englewood, away from violence; teach them camaraderie in teamwork; how to work together; how to be together; show peace and love together," said Hoops for Peace organizer Melvin Robinson.

This was the inaugural tournament for Hoops for Peace. Organizers are planning another one in Roseland, and hope to make them a regular event once more donations roll in.