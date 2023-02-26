Hood-Schifino helps No. 17 Hoosiers sweep No. 5 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Hood-Schifino scored a career-high 35 points and Trey Galloway added 10 of his 13 in the second half Saturday, leading No. 17 Indiana to a 79-71 victory at No. 5 Purdue.

The Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) snapped a seven-game losing streak in West Lafayette and pulled their first season sweep in this bitter rivalry since 2012-13.

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 26 points and 16 rebounds and Fletcher Loyer added 14 points. Purdue (24-5, 13-5) has lost three of four and blew a chance to clinch a share of the conference crown in front of its home fans, who stood outside in chilly temperatures and snaking lines for hours before tip-off.

Most thought they were coming to see Round 2 of the Big Ten's two top big men.

Instead, Edey dominated the paint early while Trayce Jackson-Davis was held scoreless for 28 minutes.

But Hood-Schifino and Galloway upstaged the stars in the first primetime weekend showdown between the rivals at Mackey Arena. Hood-Schifino scored in the first half to keep the Hoosiers within 38-34 at the half.

Then Galloway turned the game.

After Purdue scored the first basket of the second half, Galloway made a 3-pointer and spurred a 12-0 spurt by scoring eight points, with one steal and one assist during the run to give Indiana its first lead of the game a 46-40 edge with 15:52 to play.

Indiana never trailed again and extended the margin to as much as 13. Jackson-Davis finished with 10 points and eight rebounds despite playing much of the second half in foul trouble.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers certainly have played well since mid-January, winning nine of 12 and beating Purdue twice. And the secret to their success is obvious — defense. It allowed them to beat a top-five team on the road Saturday, even with Jackson-Davis held in check. That's a good sign for the Hoosiers as March looms.

Purdue: Coach Matt Painter's squad has hit its first real rough patch of the season and the timing couldn't be worse. Though the Boilermakers have been the nation's top-ranked team most of this season, they may be squandering a chance to earn a rare No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They need to find more consistent scoring options to help Edey — and fast.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Indiana: Tuesday's road loss to an emotional Michigan State shouldn't hurt much, especially with an impressive road victory at Purdue.

Purdue: The Boilermakers took a tumble last week and this one will only keep them sliding.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Iowa on Tuesday.

Purdue: Visits Wisconsin on Thursday.