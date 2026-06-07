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Homicide in Lombard, Illinois, residential building was likely domestic, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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Police in the west Chicago suburb of Lombard were investigating a homicide that took place in a residential building this weekend.

Investigators were seen at a building on the periphery of the Yorktown Center shopping mall, near South Grace Street.

Preliminary information indicated that the homicide was domestic in nature, Lombard police said.

Lombard police said there was no ongoing threat to public safety, but did not provide further information.

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