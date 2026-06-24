If you believe luck could be your lady tonight, you'll be able to put it to the test at the new Hollywood Casino in Aurora, Illinois.

The new casino is near Farnsworth Avenue and Bilter Road. The $360 million project includes not just a casino, but also a high-end hotel, a luxury spa and world-class dining.

Plans to move the Aurora Hollywood Casino began to take shape in 2022. Illinois law when the casino first opened in 1993 dictated casinos had to be classified as riverboats; now they are allowed landslide.

The new Aurora Hollywood Casino has more than 1,000 slots and 50 gaming tables. Owner PENN Entertainment said they expect to hire about 700 people to run the show.

The casino opens at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.