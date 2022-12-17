Watch CBS News
Local News

'Holidays in Aurora' will feature Trolley, shopping Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

Holidays in Aurora happening Saturday
Holidays in Aurora happening Saturday 00:21

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the last weekend before Christmas, and downtown Aurora is wrapping up the holidays with a bang.

You can take a ride on the holiday trolley for free Saturday from noon until 3:30 p.m.

While aboard you can make stops at the "Holidays Around the World" storefronts, and the Christkindlmarket at River Edge Park.

It will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.