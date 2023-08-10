2 teens shot in Hoffman Estates; 3 people in custody

3 in custody after 2 teens shot in Hoffman Estates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were shot Wednesday night in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Police said, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle. Officers found a 17-year-old boy on the lawn, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. The boy was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

While at the hospital, police spotted a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the parking lot. They then located an 18-year-old man who had suffered a graze wound to his back. That boy was treated at the hospital and released.

Three people were taken into custody, and charges were pending on Thursday.