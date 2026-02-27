Community rallies to replace Hobart Humane Society's vaccines after refrigerator failure

The community has stepped up to help after the Humane Society of Hobart lost thousands of dollars of vaccines and medicine in refrigeration failures.

In a Facebook post, the group said a refrigeration malfunction at their shelter destroyed $3,000 worth of vaccines for viruses like Parvo.

At the same time, the shelter's pet food pantry was nearly empty.

Now, less than 24 hours later, the shelter has received more than $3,200 in donations and have been able to purchase replacement vaccines.

The shelter said you can still donate online or drop off items daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.